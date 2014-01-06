Andy Dalton leaves Cincinnati Bengals spinning playoff wheels

I'm not going to brag. I'm not going to boast. I'm not going to point to my column last week, which explained why I absolutely knew the San Diego Chargers would beat the Bengals in Cincinnati during Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game, and say, "I told you so." I'm not going to ask for forgiveness from the Ohio residents who peppered me with -- as it turned out, wrongful -- criticism. I'm not going to ask for an apology from the analysts I work with who thought my take was off.