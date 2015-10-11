Andy Dalton has Bengals looking like Super Bowl contenders

"When we were down, he didn't blink. Last year, in a situation like that, he might've gone the other way. Sometimes, he did. This year, he has a different look in his eye. He demonstrates that killer instinct, and it took a lot of growth, leadership and hard work to get himself to that point. Marvin (Lewis, the Bengals' head coach) has trusted me with Andy, and Andy has responded to our coaching. And now there's unflinching trust and unflinching will, and everyone around him is feeding off of it."