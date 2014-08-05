Andy Dalton contract: Cincinnati Bengals should have waited

The day after the 2013 regular season ended -- the day after San Diego snuck past Kansas City and into the playoffs with a little help from the rabbit's foot (... or the Ryan Succop voodoo doll) -- I penned a column explaining why the "lucky" Chargers would march into Cincy and beat the Bengals. Many readers bashed me in the comments section and on Twitter, but my logic was simple: Andy Dalton doesn't play well in the playoffs. This turned out to be the case yet again. Cincinnati bailed out of the postseason and, one day later, I further chronicled the Bengals' Dalton dilemma.