Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals sharp in win over sloppy Tennessee Titans

CINCINNATI -- The two touchdowns were nice. The diversity in the Bengals' offense was even more pleasing.
With All-Pro receiver A.J. Green watching again, Cincinnati's offense had an impressive first half in a 27-19 preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. Everybody got involved.
"It was a successful Week 2," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. "We had a lot of positives. All in all, we got some things done that we look forward to getting done."
Rookie running back Giovani Bernard started in place of BenJarvus Green-Ellis and made quite an impression. The second-round draft pick carried seven times for 37 yards and one touchdown and turned a short pass into a 22-yard gain, giving the Bengals (2-0) the diversity they're seeking out of the backfield.
"I'm eager to prove myself," Bernard said. "I want to be an everyday back. I don't want to just be a speed back, a guy who's shifty, or a guy who can catch the ball out of the backfield. I want to be able to do it all."
After failing to score in the first quarter of a 34-10 win in Atlanta last week, the Bengals' starters piled up 220 yards in the first half on their way to a 17-3 lead. Andy Dalton was 9-of-14 passing for 115 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown toss to Mohamed Sanu in the back corner of the end zone.
"I think we were a little bit hungry tonight," Dalton said. "After last week, we wanted to put points on the board with the (starters) in there. So we go out of this game feeling a little bit better than last week."
Green didn't suit up for the game. He bruised his left knee on the first day of training camp and returned to practice last week on a limited basis. He hopes to play in one of the two final preseason games.
The offense also was a focus for Tennessee (0-2), and things didn't go nearly so well. Jake Locker played the first half and went 12 of 20 for 116 yards but failed to get a touchdown. And Tennessee's kickers didn't help, missing three consecutive field-goal attempts.
The defense had some bad moments, too, giving up big plays because of missed tackles.
"That was disappointing to watch," Titans coach Mike Munchak said. "It was frustrating. We missed some plays when they were there. We missed field goals. That's why it was disappointing."
Receiver Kendall Wright -- Tennessee's first-round pick last season -- injured his right knee while running a pattern. He walked around after the game with a wrap on the knee. He got an MRI but didn't have the results back.
Asked if he was worried, Wright said, "Right now, I am. I'm just waiting and being patient."
The Titans spent the offseason reconfiguring their offensive line through free agency and the draft. They had a new combination for the second preseason game.
Right tackle David Stewart was back after missing the first preseason game against the Washington Redskins with a sore right ankle. It was his first game action since he broke his right leg Dec. 2. He settled in next to guard Chance Warmack, the No. 10 overall pick in the draft. At center was Fernando Velasco, competing for the job with Rob Turner, who started in the first preseason game.
"We really got the running game going in the second quarter and continued it in the second half," Munchak said. "That was good to see."
Their kicking game gave them problems.
Rob Bironas didn't play in the 22-21 loss to Washington last week because of a bad back. He resumed kicking on Monday and missed two of his three attempts. Bironas was on target from 44 yards out on the opening drive but was wide from 38 and 37 yards, showing some rust.
"He hasn't been kicking, and that's going to factor into every position," Munchak said. "He's been in the league long enough that we know how he'll respond."
Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers hurt his right ankle during the first quarter and walked off the field, then was taken on a cart to have it examined. Munchak said the injury appeared to be a bruise.
