Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals developing; Week 11 X-factors

"He doesn't have the arm talent that some of the great ones have, he doesn't have the speed that other great ones might, but he has enough ability and leadership, and a strong enough arm, to be a very successful quarterback," Gruden said. "He might have to work a little harder to get there, but if he keeps outworking and out-preparing everyone, he's got a chance to be a great one. He'll keep getting better. And it's our job to keep getting better around him."