Andy Dalton catches TD pass, Bengals rout Titans

CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton caught a touchdown pass -- the first Bengals quarterback to pull off that feat -- as Cincinnati stayed undefeated on Sunday, beating Tennessee 33-7 a few hours after the Titans got sad news.
A few hours before kickoff, the Titans (1-2) learned that kicker Rob Bironas had died overnight in a one-car crash in Nashville. He'd been released in March after his ninth season with Tennessee.
The Titans committed a safety for holding in the end zone on a punt, missed two field goal attempts, snapped the ball before Jake Locker was ready in shotgun formation, and whiffed on the game's defining play. Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson let Dalton catch Mohamed Sanu's pass and go 18 yards for a score.
