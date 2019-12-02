Around the NFL

Andy Dalton: 'Big relief' for Bengals to get first win

Published: Dec 01, 2019 at 11:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The winless Cincinnati Bengals turned back to Andy Dalton in search of their first victory of the season, and the veteran quarterback delivered in a big way with a 22-6 trouncing of the New York Jets, who had entered on a three-game win streak.

"You work all year to win. You prepare each week to win, and for it to finally pay off, it is a big relief," Dalton said, via the team's official website. "We got our first win of the season. We got Zac (Taylor) his first win as a head coach."

The Bengals entered the day with an 0-11 record in Zac Taylor's first season. Notching his first win finally gets that monkey off the coach's back.

"How do I feel? I can't even describe it! You know, good... I feel really good," Taylor said. "It's emotional. You go through it with all these guys. To finally get it, it does feel really good."

Cincinnati benched Dalton during the Week 9 bye, preferring to evaluate rookie Ryan Finley for a spell. After three straight losses, the Bengals turned back to the veteran in hopes of avoiding an 0-16 season.

"This one feels good. Knowing that I was going to be starting again this week, I wanted to attack each day," Dalton said. "I wanted to give my teammates confidence in me, again. I was confident in our plan this week going into the game. Also, we had one of the best weeks of practice that we've had this year. I just had a feeling that we were going to get this one done.

"Regardless of all the other circumstances that have been circling, the fact that I was back out here starting again ... I want to win every time I'm on the field. We were able to get it done today, and I felt we played well in all three phases."

The Bengals' win also made history for the Jets. Gang Green became the first team in NFL history to lose to two teams 0-7-or-worse entering their matchup in the same season, after previously losing to the then-0-7 Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

Dalton also made his own history in Cincy, passing Ken Anderson as the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 198, and setting the team record for completions.

"You don't think about it when you start your career," Dalton said of the records. "Obviously, I've been here a long time. It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to break Ken's (Anderson) records. I've known him a long time, and it also shows my consistency here for a long time. I've been lucky to have played on some good offenses here. It is cool to break those records, and it gives me bragging rights now."

Bragging rights and the win.

Now the Bengals can focus their efforts on the future QB, who fans will hope can one day top Dalton's records, and avoid any more 0-11 starts to a season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

news

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams (ACL) could be activated in Week 13

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that should Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams make it through next week's full-speed practices unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated.

news

NFL world celebrates Thanksgiving Day on social media

As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the home crowd for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills will be "on fire."

news

Cardinals' Colt McCoy studies up on 'Hard Knocks,' 'never thought' he'd play in game like Mexico City

Sitting intently in an otherwise empty film room, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy walked "Hard Knocks" viewers through his thoughts on a last-second film study and what it means to play in showcases like "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE