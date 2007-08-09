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Andrews, Smith among injured Eagles

Published: Aug 09, 2007 at 12:47 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- All-Pro guard Shawn Andrews is out indefinitely and tight end L.J. Smith aggravated a sports hernia, adding to the list of injured Philadelphia Eagles.

Andrews is bothered by a right ankle injury, the same one he hurt in Week 1 of his rookie season in 2004. He was examined by an ankle specialist on Wednesday and returned to camp Thursday with a walking boot and crutches. It's uncertain how long Andrews will be sidelined.

"(His ankle) will continue to be monitored and evaluated over the next several days," coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "He will rest it during that time."

Smith, who had surgery for a sports hernia in the offseason, left the field after a non-contact drill during the morning practice. Rookie running back Tony Hunt also left the morning session with an ankle sprain. Both players were to be re-evaluated.

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Brian Dawkins also remained sidelined with a sore Achilles' tendon.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

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