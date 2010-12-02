Andrew Whitworth - Rams - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts in Years Past

Since joining the Rams in 2017, Andrew has been the ultimate community champion, assisting with various community efforts ranging from education to youth health to homelessness – Los Angeles' most defining issue. During his first season in Los Angeles in 2017, Andrew purchased new bikes and helmets for all 600 students at an elementary school in Watts, one of Los Angeles' highest-need communities. During his visit to the school, he spoke to the students about displaying good character and led them in a character pledge before surprising each student with the new bikes and helmets. As a chairman for the team's annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes", Andrew has recruited teammates to join him to help raise more than $400,000 to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening diseases. In May of 2019, he served as a team captain for United Way of Greater Los Angeles' HomeWalk, the nation's largest fundraiser to end homelessness and help individuals and families secure the safety and stability of a home. Living up to his deserving reputation as the ultimate community leader, Andrew matched the funds raised by Rams fans and community supporters with a $16,325 donation. For Read Across America Day in 2019, Andrew visited a local elementary school to connect with students and announce a $20,000 donation to the "First Quarter for Literacy" initiative designed to get books to children in underserved communities.

After a series of tragedies struck the Southern California region in 2018, the team captain donated a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill and hosted families in a suite for the Rams Monday Night Football game. He also auctioned off his game-worn jersey to raise money for families affected by the shooting and the wildfires that displaced many across the region the weeks leading up to the game. Andrew also continues to support various military and veteran efforts, with a focused passion for supporting Merging Vets and Players. He makes frequent visits to veteran centers and meets with service members to explore the ways he can help support their return home from overseas as they reintegrate back into society. From 2017 – 2019, Andrew purchased 50 tickets for every Rams home game and donated them to local charities and schools. Aside from his efforts in Los Angeles, Andrew was also a community steward in Cincinnati during his time with the Bengals. Before joining the Rams, he started The Big Whit 77 Foundation, which has a mission to impact the lives of youth and families in his home state of Louisiana. One of the foundation's programs, Whit's Warriors, offers financial assistance to high school seniors in Louisiana. The program has awarded $400,000 in scholarships and school supplies. Another program of the foundation is called Open Arms, which is one of the only programs in the state of Louisiana that offers financial assistance to families in the process of adoption. The Whitworths launched Open Arms with a belief that families, who have the desire to adopt, are not turned away due to overwhelming costs.