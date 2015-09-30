Andrew Quarless (knee) moved to IR boomerang

The team announced Wednesday that the tight end has been placed on injured reserve with the designated to reserve tag. Quarless suffered a sprained MCL in Monday night's win over the Chiefs.
The move ensures that Quarless will be sidelined from game action until at least Week 12. He can return to practice in six weeks. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport initially reported that the MCL issue would cost Quarless four to six weeks.
Quarless had his first two receptions of the season Monday before exiting the game in the second quarter. He appeared in 16 games in 2014, finishing with 29 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarless' absence means more snaps for Kennard Backman, who will join Richard Rodgers on the field when the Packers operate in a two tight-end offense.