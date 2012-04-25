Andrew Luck will have to go through Colts' Cosby to wear No. 12

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 03:37 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck will soon be wearing an Indianapolis Colts jersey.

The digits on it, though, have not yet been determined.

Luck wore No. 12 as a prep at Stratford High near Houston, and as a collegian at Stanford. That number is currently being worn in Indianapolis by journeyman receiver Quan Cosby, who spent his first two pro seasons with the Bengals and last year with the Broncos before signing with the Colts in December.

On Tuesday, Cosby didn't seem averse to making a deal with Luck to pass the No. 12 on to the club's new franchise quarterback.

"If it's important to him, then of course we'll try and work it out," Cosby said with a smile. "We want him to be comfortable and we want him to wear what he feels best in, because if you look good, feel good, you usually play good. Again, like I said, it's one of those things, I'm a team player, and we'll do what's best for the team."

Cosby, a former minor league baseball player and University of Texas star, wore No. 12 as a Bengal, but has no real attachment to it otherwise.

"I had it when I got into the league," he said. "I'm not really attached to it. I'm attached to winning, I'm attached to what's best for the team, and that's what's most important to me.

