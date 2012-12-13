Andrew Luck vs. J.J. Watt among best battles of Week 15

This game will go a long way toward deciding who wins the NFC North. The Packers won the teams' first meeting this season in large part because of their ability to rush the quarterback, racking up seven sacks in that Week 2 victory. Green Bay is currently sixth in the NFL with 35 sacks, and they should get a huge boost from Clay Matthews' return to the lineup this weekend. Despite missing the previous four contests, Matthews still leads the team with nine sacks.