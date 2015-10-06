Andrew Luck trending in right direction for Colts

Coach Chuck Pagano didn't provided a substantial update on Luck when talking to reporters Tuesday other than to say he was trending in the right direction. Luck later said, "I'm preparing to start, and to play," adding that he's not yet where he'd like to be.
Luck was pegged as a limited participant for a second consecutive day, while backup Matt Hasselbeck sat out practice due to illness.
Indianapolis has been saddled with yet another Thursday night game which means a short turnaround for Luck to get back on the field. The team barely squeaked by Jacksonville a week ago and will certainly need Luck to give them peace of mind against the Texans.
Of course, Houston is one of the many teams with much bigger concerns at the position, and there's always a chance the Colts could squeak by and give Luck another extended week to ice his sore shoulder all the while keeping him from the grasp of J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.
At the moment, the Colts aren't tipping their hand, opting to show practice squad QB Alex Tanney while the rest of their passers go through progressions behind closed doors.