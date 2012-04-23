Andrew Luck to be David Letterman's guest on draft day

Andrew Luck will be a guest on the "Late Show with David Letterman" a few hours before the 2012 NFL Draft, at which the Indianapolis Colts are expected to make the Stanford quarterback the first overall pick.
Staying up late with top picks
Luck will head over to Radio City Music Hall, where the draft is being held, after spending some time with Letterman on Thursday night at the Ed Sullivan Theater. Radio City is just a few blocks away from the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan.
The show will air on CBS later that night.
According to multiple news outlets, the Coltshave already told Luck that he'll be the top pick when the draft kicks off.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.