Andrew Luck thanks Colts fans in full-page ad

Published: Sep 01, 2019 at 02:26 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's always hard to say goodbye but Andrew Luck is trying his best to make it easier for Indianapolis Colts fans.

Eight days after his stunning retirement announcement, Luck took out a full-page ad in The Indianapolis Star to thank Colts Nation for their continuous support during his eight years with the franchise.

The 2018 Comeback Player of the Year was infamously booed during the Colts' third preseason game once the news of his pending departure broke, but Luck took the high road with this gesture, graciously telling the fanbase that he's "proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier and a Colt."

