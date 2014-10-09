Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton put Colts into first place

Perhaps Watt's greatest feat this season was gifting us a wildly entertaining TNF game when it looked like another blowout. The Colts led 24-0 after one quarter, and had outgained Houston 218 yards to two. Watt subsequently began to stop drives cold, stuffing three running plays behind the line of scrimmage, hitting Luck four times, knocking down three passes, racking up two sacks and returning a fumble for a touchdown to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. We haven't seen a defensive player take over games like this since Lawrence Taylor, and Watt hasn't slowed down. He's the best player in the league and it's not close. This Texans defense isn't even particularly good other than Watt.