Andrew Luck signs six-year, $140 million Colts contract

The Colts smartly took the long view. Irsay told reporters that "we didn't go there" when considering Luck's poor 2015 campaign. Franchise quarterbacks are the most valuable commodity in sports and we'd argue they are all undervalued because of the salary cap. To put it another way: would you rather have one Andrew Luck or two Ryan Kerrigans? The Colts placed more importance on the first three extraordinary seasons of Luck's career far more than last season, as they should. Luck was sixth in the NFL in passing yards from 2012-2014. Irsay knows how incredibly fortunate the Colts were to replace Peyton Manning with another potential top-shelf quarterback.