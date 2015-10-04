Andrew Luck (shoulder) inactive for Colts vs. Jaguars

The embattled coach will turn to a 17-year veteran in Hasselbeck to lead the offense against Jacksonville. The 40-year-old backup threw 44 passes in relief of Luck last season. It will mark Hasselbeck's first career start in a Colts uniform and his first since 2012 with the Tennessee Titans. The team signed backup Josh Johnson this week as insurance behind Hasselbeck, even with Alex Tanney on the roster.