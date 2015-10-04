Around the NFL

Andrew Luck (shoulder) inactive for Colts vs. Jaguars

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 02:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite getting through his super secret throwing session Saturday, Andrew Luck will not play Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was ruled inactive because of a shoulder injury. Matt Hasselbeck started at quarterback for the team.

ESPN first reported the news.

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Luck is sitting out in order to be fully rested for the Colts' tilt with the Houston Texans on Thursday. However, Dales added there is a chance Luck still might not be ready to play Thursday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's GameDay Morning there is no structural damage in Luck's shoulder, but it was deemed the pain was too much for the quarterback to play through.

Luck was limited in practice all week after suffering the shoulder injury in Week 3. He did not throw this week until Saturday's session, per Rapoport. Coach Chuck Pagano said Friday he had "supreme confidence" Luck would not miss playing time.

The embattled coach will turn to a 17-year veteran in Hasselbeck to lead the offense against Jacksonville. The 40-year-old backup threw 44 passes in relief of Luck last season. It will mark Hasselbeck's first career start in a Colts uniform and his first since 2012 with the Tennessee Titans. The team signed backup Josh Johnson this week as insurance behind Hasselbeck, even with Alex Tanney on the roster.

Expect Indy to lean heavily on Frank Gore on Sunday.

At 1-2, the Colts need to continue their success against the AFC South if they are to jaunt back to the playoffs. Indy has won five straight meetings versus the Jaguars (each by 17-plus points) and won 14 straight games versus divisional opponents.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE