Andrew Luck says he's better QB after end of minicamp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed nine games during the 2015 season due to injury. His availability leading up to the team's offseason workouts was one of the biggest question marks for the club.
The Colts completed their three-day minicamp this week. Luck was a full participant, and the quarterback believes he has improved this offseason.
"Physically and mentally I feel like I have gotten better as a quarterback, better as a thrower and better at understanding this offense," Luck said per the team's official website.
Having Luck back physically (and mentally) bodes well for the Colts as they installed a new offense this offseason under newly named offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski. Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Luck's confidence in the system was apparent.
"With every week and every day of practice you can just see (Luck) gain more confidence in that arm and the strength and the offense," Pagano said.
Entering his fifth season in the league, Luck knows what preparation needs to be made prior to reporting to training camp next month. But, a few changes will be implemented to his regime due to his injury-plagued season.
"What happened last year definitely has an effect on that in realizing that there is still some sort of ground that I need to cover in a sense," Luck said.