Andrew Luck's two rushing TDs help Indianapolis Colts top Cleveland Browns

While he had a solid day throwing the ball, finishing 16 of 29 for 186 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, he was more efficient running it. He had three carries for 12 yards, becoming the third quarterback in franchise history with two rushing TDs in a game. Ricky Turner did it on Dec. 4, 1988, against Miami, and Bert Jones accomplished the feat on Oct. 20, 1974, against the Jets.