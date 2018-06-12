Andrew Luck's throwing arm, demeanor provide hope for Colts

Given the last few years, the Colts will be thrilled just to see Luck, 28, get into his 30s the way he played in his early 20s, when the former first overall pick led the team to three straight playoff appearances. Luck said he will throw again on Wednesday but will not throw on Thursday, the final day of minicamp. When training camp opens, he expects to be full go. But days off will be mixed in, likely to keep close to a game-week schedule, meaning four days of throwing -- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday -- and then going all out on Sunday for a game. The critical moments will be when Luck is full go, when he does throw 100 passes in a practice. How does his body respond? Can he repeat his throws over and over with consistency? Do his arm and shoulder hold up after he takes a beating in a game? Luck seems convinced they will, and he has said more than once that he expects to be a better quarterback than he was before.