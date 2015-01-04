Analysis

Andrew Luck's magic fueling Indianapolis Colts' playoff success

Published: Jan 04, 2015 at 04:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Silver_1400x1000
Michael Silver

NFL.com Columnist

INDIANAPOLIS -- Because he wears a horseshoe on his helmet, spins a football with exquisite touch and has taken full command of his surroundings since the time he became a Colt, Andrew Luck is inevitably compared to his legendary predecessor -- which is kind of like beginning your career as a Silicon Valley executive and being called the next Steve Jobs.

Yet after Luck led the Colts to a 26-10 playoff victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium -- setting up a divisional-round clash seven days later against the Denver Broncos and You Know Who -- it wasn't Peyton Manning to whom Indy's quarterback was likened by the man who signs his paycheck.

"When things broke down out there, Andrew took over -- and we needed it," Colts owner Jim Irsay said after emerging from the home locker room a few minutes after the game. "He needs to put this team on his back and take this thing over and get that Aaron Rodgers spirit. He and I talked about it before the game, and then he went out and did it. And if he keeps it going, we could go a long way."

So there it is: All Luck has to do is emulate Rodgers, who led the wild-card Green Bay Packers to a trio of road victories and a Super Bowl championship four years ago, and who will likely win a second regular-season MVP award the night before this year's title game, one that may or may not include the second-seeded Pack.

Oh, and the third-year pro may have to go through Manning and Tom Brady to have a shot.

No pressure, kid. Then again, Luck wouldn't have it any other way. For all his notoriously polite comments about his opponents and his nerd-next-door demeanor, the young man with the Civil War-general neck beard is a tightly wound warrior at heart.

"Um, he's kind of competitive," said Matt Hasselbeck, Luck's veteran backup. "I mean, he's really competitive. Like, when we're up big on a team and there are four minutes to go, I should be playing -- but he really wants to play. He's got the chinstrap buckled, the mouthpiece in and his body language just kind of screams, 'I want to hand these balls off. I want to take that knee.' He's almost making it uncomfortable for the coach to take him out. And he's the same way in practice when I get my three reps."

Last year, Luck did something almost unfathomable in Indy's first-round playoff game, spurring an epic comeback -- the second largest in playoff history -- against the Kansas City Chiefs, who jumped out to a 38-10 third-quarter lead at Lucas Oil Stadium before losing 45-44.

On Sunday, though his passing numbers (31 of 44, 376 yards) were prodigious, Luck mostly inflicted paper cuts on a Bengals defense that protected against the big play -- with one captivating exception.

Cincinnati's offense, for the fourth consecutive year, was punchless in the postseason -- the constant being fourth-year pro Andy Dalton at quarterback, who is as reliably lousy in January as Siberia's weather -- but the Bengals were still hanging around midway through the third quarter, trailing by a 13-10 score.

On second-and-10 from the Cincy 36, the Colts called a play-action pass, and the Bengals sent a pair of blitzers, leaving them exposed to a deep ball. Luck hoped to find tight end Coby Fleener, one of three receivers lined up to his left, but slipped right to evade safety Reggie Nelson, who was slowed down by halfback Daniel (Boom) Herron.

Then defensive end Carlos Dunlap made a run at Luck, chasing him from behind. It looked as though Luck, who is more athletically gifted than is commonly portrayed, might try to run for it, but with Dunlap diving at the back of his legs just before the line of scrimmage, the quarterback instead released an exquisite touch pass to the right corner of the end zone, and rookie receiver Donte Moncrief pulled it down as two Bengals defensive backs gave futile pursuit.

How did Luck know the precise moment to release the ball, just before he crossed the line -- and how did he deliver it so accurately under duress?

"It's kind of just a feel," he said shortly before entering the shower. "And the throw is just practice. You practice throwing on the run, and I tried to put it up where Donte could get it. He's such a big, physical guy, and you just want to give him a chance to make a play."

Modest much? Luck gave Moncrief a chance to make a play by dropping the football directly into his waiting hands, where only he could catch it. Yeah, it was that good.

"It's just amazing," Moncrief said. "He makes passes like that look easy."

Marveled Colts middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, who came to Indy as a free agent after eight frustrating seasons with the Cleveland Browns and thoroughly enjoyed his first career playoff game: "That play was unbelievable. To have a guy on his legs and have the wherewithal to throw it without crossing the line of scrimmage and put it where he did ... just unbelievable."

Whereas Dalton (18 for 35, 155 yards, one lost fumble), stung by the absence of star receiver A.J. Green and other injured skill players, didn't come close to playing like a quarterback worth an annual average salary of $16 million (plus incentives), Luck (whose rookie-wage-scale-decreed deal paid him a mere $2.3 million for 2014) was money. His most important numbers for the day: zero interceptions and zero fumbles.

Turnovers have been a problem for Luck in his third season. Though he was third among NFL quarterbacks with 4,761 passing yards and led the NFL with 40 touchdown throws, he also served up 16 interceptions and fumbled a league-high 13 times -- and his six lost fumbles were tied for the NFL lead. This is partly because, in the words of one Colts source, "he's a brain surgeon but has a renegade heart and a linebacker's mentality. It's his DNA. He refuses to let plays die. It's a double-edged sword."

This point was reiterated by Hasselbeck, who put it this way: "He's one of those players. He's got a (Brett) Favre-like quality to him. Look at the interception reel and the fumble reel, and it's probably gonna look like the touchdown reel. You accept it, because in the end it's worth it. He's just one of those players."

He's a player who, at 25, earned comparisons to both phenomenal Packers passers of this era -- and who, for the next week, is going to be talked about in relation to his predecessor, who on Sunday will try to keep Luck from reaching his first AFC Championship Game while giving the Broncos a shot at a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Suffice it to say, Luck won't shy away from the challenge.

"He doesn't waver," Jackson said. "What you see on the field is who he is. He gets in these tough situations, and you just watch him to see if he's gonna crack. And he doesn't. His demeanor is, 'I expected to do it.' And we all feed off that."

Follow Michael Silver on Twitter @mikesilver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes' next challenge in Kansas City: Learning to do more with less

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed unprecedented success in his first three seasons as an NFL starter, but Jeffri Chadiha says the Kansas City Chiefs superstar faces a brand new challenge in 2021.
news

Four outstanding issues as NFL teams break until training camp

With the conclusion of NFL minicamps this week, Judy Battista explores the biggest issues to monitor as teams break until training camp -- including the quarterback situations in Green Bay and Houston.
news

Honoring Juneteenth: Former NFL RB Warrick Dunn's commitment to changing lives unwavering

Learning about Juneteenth and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre has helped Warrick Dunn gain a greater appreciation for why his charity work is more crucial than ever right now, the former NFL running back tells Steve Wyche.
news

Quarterback translator: Is Justin Fields truly the backup? Could Derek Carr prematurely retire?

Will Justin Fields truly back up Andy Dalton? Would Derek Carr really retire before playing for another team? Is Ben Roethlisberger still the focal point of Pittsburgh's offense? Jim Trotter translates five QB-related comments that generated headlines.
news

The best NFL team money can buy! Building the ultimate 53-man roster under the 2021 salary cap

What is the best possible team money could buy in 2021? NFL Media researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno builds the ultimate 53-man roster while remaining under this year's $182.5 million salary cap.
news

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Jon Robinson recently said that trading for Julio Jones was something the Titans just HAD to do. With that in mind, Jeffri Chadiha looks around the NFL and identifies five moves teams must make before kickoff.
news

2021 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from loaded position groups?

Maurice Jones-Drew examines who'll get the most touches in eight of the most crowded position groups across the league, including the Cowboys' talented wide receiver corps.
news

2021 NFL season: Why the Saints should start Jameis Winston at QB

Who should replace Drew Brees as the Saints' QB1? Jim Trotter explains why he favors Jameis Winston over Taysom Hill in New Orleans' competition at the position.
news

Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason

Which teams have done the best job of providing their passers with the weapons and protection to succeed in 2021? Judy Battista highlights eight squads that have done right by their QBs this offseason.
news

Falcons trade Julio Jones to Titans: Who are the winners and losers?

The Falcons traded franchise icon Julio Jones to the Titans on Sunday. Will the seven-time Pro Bowler make Tennessee a Super Bowl contender? How will Atlanta regroup? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down the winners and losers of the deal.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Six intriguing NFL storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

Will Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay? Can Tim Tebow thrive as a tight end in Jacksonville? Judy Battista provides six intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW