Andrew Luck's magic fueling Indianapolis Colts' playoff success

"Um, he's kind of competitive," said Matt Hasselbeck, Luck's veteran backup. "I mean, he's really competitive. Like, when we're up big on a team and there are four minutes to go, I should be playing -- but he really wants to play. He's got the chinstrap buckled, the mouthpiece in and his body language just kind of screams, 'I want to hand these balls off. I want to take that knee.' He's almost making it uncomfortable for the coach to take him out. And he's the same way in practice when I get my three reps."