Andrew Luck's football savvy stuns Colts coach Chuck Pagano

"He's gotta play now," Pagano said. "We try to put him in as many game-like situations through the course of training camp as we can. But obviously, we've got to get to the preseason games, we got to cut him loose and let him play the game, and get used to the speed of the game. In the preseason, the mindset of these other teams that we're gonna play, with a rookie quarterback, they're gonna find out just how good he is. They'll send the kitchen sink at the kid, and see if he can handle it."