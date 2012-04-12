Andrew Luck, RG3 among top prospects to attend 2012 NFL Draft

The NFL draft returns to prime time this year, with the first round taking place on Thursday, April 26. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET with the selection of the first round. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 27 starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 28 starting at noon ET. Watch and follow all of the excitement of the 2012 NFL Draft on NFL Network and NFL.com.