Andrew Luck, RG3 among top prospects to attend 2012 NFL Draft

A record 26 top prospects are confirmed to attend the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the NFL announced Thursday. That includes a record five players from BCS national champion Alabama: safety Mark Barron, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, running back Trent Richardson and linebacker Courtney Upshaw.
Louisiana State will have three players in attendance, while Baylor, South Carolina, Southern California and Stanford will each have two players in New York this year.
The complete list of players confirmed to attend this year's draft:
- Mark Barron, S, Alabama
- Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State
- Michael Brockers, DT, Louisiana State
- Morris Claiborne, CB, Louisiana State
- Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina
- Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State
- Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford
- Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame
- Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina
- Cordy Glenn, OT, Georgia
- Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
- Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama
- Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech
- Melvin Ingram, DE, South Carolina
- Matt Kalil, OT, Southern California
- Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama
- Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford
- Shea McClellin, LB, Boise State
- Nick Perry, DE, Southern California
- Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis
- Rueben Randle, WR, Louisiana State
- Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama
- Devon Still, DT, Penn State
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M
- Courtney Upshaw, LB, Alabama
- Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor
The NFL draft returns to prime time this year, with the first round taking place on Thursday, April 26. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET with the selection of the first round. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 27 starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 28 starting at noon ET. Watch and follow all of the excitement of the 2012 NFL Draft on NFL Network and NFL.com.