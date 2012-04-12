Andrew Luck, RG3 among top prospects to attend 2012 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 11:00 AM

A record 26 top prospects are confirmed to attend the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the NFL announced Thursday. That includes a record five players from BCS national champion Alabama: safety Mark Barron, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, running back Trent Richardson and linebacker Courtney Upshaw.

Louisiana State will have three players in attendance, while Baylor, South Carolina, Southern California and Stanford will each have two players in New York this year.

The complete list of players confirmed to attend this year's draft:

  1. Mark Barron, S, Alabama
    1. Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State
    2. Michael Brockers, DT, Louisiana State
    3. Morris Claiborne, CB, Louisiana State
    4. Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina
    5. Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State
    6. Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford
    7. Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame
    8. Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina
    9. Cordy Glenn, OT, Georgia
    10. Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
    11. Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama
    12. Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech
    13. Melvin Ingram, DE, South Carolina
    14. Matt Kalil, OT, Southern California
    15. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama
    16. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford
    17. Shea McClellin, LB, Boise State
    18. Nick Perry, DE, Southern California
    19. Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis
    20. Rueben Randle, WR, Louisiana State
    21. Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama
    22. Devon Still, DT, Penn State
    23. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M
    24. Courtney Upshaw, LB, Alabama
    25. Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor

The NFL draft returns to prime time this year, with the first round taking place on Thursday, April 26. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET with the selection of the first round. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 27 starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 28 starting at noon ET. Watch and follow all of the excitement of the 2012 NFL Draft on NFL Network and NFL.com.

