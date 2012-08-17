Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning ooze similarities, on and off field

As Manning battles to return to the form he showed before his neck surgeries, all eyes are on his arm. In my view, his arm strength would be described as mediocre at best, even though team executive John Elway believes Manning is flashing the same arm as he did in 2009 and 2010. In fact, both are true. As Manning aged, his arm strength waned. We just didn't notice because all he did in 2010 was set his career high with 4,700 passing yards. His mind hasn't gone anywhere, so Manning will still check into the right play and find the open guy, even if the action's not 70 yards downfield. Same with Luck. When scouts are forced to nitpick the 2012 NFL Draft's top pick, they mention that he doesn't have the "laser, rocket arm" that Manning cleverly referred to in a Sprint commercial. Didn't look like it bothered Luck in college or last Sunday, even if he rarely made difficult throws in his Colts debut. Both quarterbacks ease arm concerns with their mind, finding the right matchups to exploit. Makes one wonder how valuable a cannon arm really is to a quarterback.