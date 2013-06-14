Andrew Luck on 'The Top 100'; NFL Father's Day stories

Published: Jun 13, 2013 at 08:37 PM

Familiar offensive stars such as Reggie Wayne, Larry Fitzgerald and Marshawn Lynch carried the day as 10 more names on "The Top 100 Players of 2013" were revealed Thursday night on NFL Network. But it was the inclusion of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck at No. 23, after just one NFL season, that seemed to generate the most debate.

Instant Debate: Unemployed RBs

Willis McGahee just joined a long list of big-name running backs on the market. Who will get a job first? Our analysts debate. More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» Get a head start on the weekend's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, free-agent defensive back Jordan Babineaux joins us in-studio. Plus all the latest NFL news.

» "NFL Total Access" and Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Atlanta Falcons.

» Bucky Brooks examines the Dallas Cowboys' play-calling situation.

» Albert Breer on who's really in charge of the AFC East.

» In honor of Father's Day, Rich welcomes in the First Fathers of the NFL, Jack Harbaugh and Archie Manning, on an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast.

» Kim Jones has a special Fathers Day column about how Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen draws strength from his infant son.

» NFL Evolution reports on how USA Football is the first entity in North America to certify football coaches.

» Running back Willis McGahee has joined other NFL veterans on the free-agent market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.

» Happy birthday to former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Jamie Dukes, who turns 49 on Friday.

