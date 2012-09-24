Andrew Luck named Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback ANDREW LUCK of the Indianapolis Colts is the PEPSI MAX NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for games played on September 20-24, the NFL announced today.
Luck completed 22 of 46 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts lost in a tight one to the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-17.
Luck was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver T.Y. HILTON of the Indianapolis Colts, running back ALFRED MORRIS of the Washington Redskins, kicker BLAIR WALSH of the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback RUSSELL WILSON of the Seattle Seahawks.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 10 of 21 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The second touchdown pass came as time expired to give the Seahawks a 14-12 win over the Green Bay Packers.
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton caught four passes for 113 yards, which included a 40-yard touchdown reception in the Colts 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck completed 22 of 46 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts lost in a tight one to the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-17.
Alfred Morris, Washington Redskins
Morris rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown in the Redskins' 38-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Blair Walsh, Minnesota Vikings
Walsh had another impressive day going 3 for 3 on extra points which included making a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter to help the Vikings edge the San Francisco 49ers 24-13. Walsh's 52 yarder made him the first kicker in franchise history to have three straight games with a field goal of at least 50 yards.