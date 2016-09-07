Andrew Luck limited at practice with shoulder injury

No, but Luck was officially limited during Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, per the team.
It's worth noting that Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star tweeted that he "personally saw Luck throwing in the individual portion of practice. Everything looked fine. I have no idea what this is about. Just sore?" And the Indy Star later reported there's no concern for Luck's Week 1 status.
Luck hasn't played since Week 3 of the preseason, wearing a non-contact jersey in subsequent practices and showing no overt signs of discomfort ahead of Sunday's Week 1 meeting with the Detroit Lions.
After missing nine games last season -- including two because of a shoulder injury -- Luck's name on the injury report is bound to stir concern. In this case, though, fear not until we hear more.