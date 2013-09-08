Andrew Luck leads Indianapolis Colts to comeback win over Oakland Raiders

NOTES: Two fans were injured following the game when a railing gave way and they fell into the walkway leading through one of the tunnels. ... Wayne passed Steve Largent for No. 13 on the NFL's career list for yards receiving. Wayne has (13,159). Largent had 13,089. ... McFadden's TD run was the first by an Oakland running back since Oct. 14, 2012. He finished with 17 carries for 48 yards. ... Kevin and Kaelin Burnett became the first brother tandem to play in the same game for the Raiders. ... Allen left the game with a hip injury in the second half.