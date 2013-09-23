Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts show mettle in tough road tilt

Instead, the Colts pulled off Week 3's most startling upset this side of Minneapolis, defeating the 49ers 27-7 behind a stifling defensive effort and a power running game. With a bit more than four minutes remaining and his team up 13-7 in what had been a tight contest, Luck delivered the decisive blow. He faked a handoff to running back Ahmad Bradshaw and bootlegged left untouched for a game-sealing 6-yard touchdown run. The score capped an 11-play, 80-yard march to victory for Indianapolis, which improved its record to 2-1 and showed the Colts have some big-boy mettle when presented with a tough road assignment.