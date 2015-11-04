Andrew Luck: 'I do feel healthy, with no limitations'

Prior to Monday night's loss at Carolina, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is back to full health after battling shoulder and rib injuries earlier in the season.
Writers, bloggers and fans then spent the entirety of "Monday Night Football" debating to what extent any lingering injury might be contributing to Luck's ongoing struggles.
For what it's worth, Luck insists injuries are no longer a factor.
"I do feel healthy, with no limitations," Luck said Wednesday, via USA Today's Lindsay Jones. "I'm not going to get into anything as far as the past."
The Colts' injury report begs to differ, as Luck was listed as limited with an ankle issue in Wednesday's practice.
It would be more understandable if an injury was the root cause of Luck's obvious regression this season. Quarterbacks of Luck's age and caliber simply don't lose every trait they have demonstrated as strengths over a three-year span.
The game film suggests Luck simply doesn't trust his arm or his eyes. He's holding the ball too long, hitching at the top of throws, waiting for wide receivers to gain separation and too often looking at the pass rush.
"Our mission is to get Andrew going," coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday.
It will be interesting to see if that mission involves new coordinator Rob Chudzinski turning to an uptempo attack, helping Luck pull out of his tailspin.