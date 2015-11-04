Around the NFL

Andrew Luck: 'I do feel healthy, with no limitations'

Published: Nov 04, 2015 at 10:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Prior to Monday night's loss at Carolina, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is back to full health after battling shoulder and rib injuries earlier in the season.

Writers, bloggers and fans then spent the entirety of "Monday Night Football" debating to what extent any lingering injury might be contributing to Luck's ongoing struggles.

For what it's worth, Luck insists injuries are no longer a factor.

"I do feel healthy, with no limitations," Luck said Wednesday, via USA Today's Lindsay Jones. "I'm not going to get into anything as far as the past."

The Colts' injury report begs to differ, as Luck was listed as limited with an ankle issue in Wednesday's practice.

It would be more understandable if an injury was the root cause of Luck's obvious regression this season. Quarterbacks of Luck's age and caliber simply don't lose every trait they have demonstrated as strengths over a three-year span.

The game film suggests Luck simply doesn't trust his arm or his eyes. He's holding the ball too long, hitching at the top of throws, waiting for wide receivers to gain separation and too often looking at the pass rush.

Those issues are mitigated when defenses pull off the throttle and the Colts' offense turns to a hurry-up approach, as we witnessed in the comeback victory over the Titans and the recent losses to the Saints and Panthers.

"Our mission is to get Andrew going," coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see if that mission involves new coordinator Rob Chudzinski turning to an uptempo attack, helping Luck pull out of his tailspin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW