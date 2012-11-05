Andrew Luck has Colts poised to make playoffs; Week 9 notes

3) Receiver A.J. Green has caught at least one touchdown pass in seven of the Cincinnati Bengals' eight games. As good as he was as a rookie last season, Green accomplished that feat in just seven games all year. Green's debut campaign was phenomenal. He was voted to the Pro Bowl and I personally tabbed him as the third-best receiver in the NFL. He's been even better in 2012: He's tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions with eight and is on pace to finish the year with more than 1,400 receiving yards.