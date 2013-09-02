Andrew Luck flying under radar in Year 2 with Indianapolis Colts

Or, as one NFL general manager put it to me when I asked him to compare Luck with Wilson and Griffin, "Luck will be better than both. He is smarter, bigger and more accurate. He makes better decisions. He's a much better athlete than people give him credit for. And he's hasn't been hurt, either. It's a no-brainer for me. The other two might give you more 'wow,' but I would bet the house Luck will have more sustainable success than a shorter quarterback and a guy who runs too often."