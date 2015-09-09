Andrew Luck bound for Hall of Fame, Super Bowl glory

An explanation for Luck's proficiency is that he has virtually all of the attributes of the previous quarterbacks taken No. 1. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Luck is as big as any quarterback on the list, save for Russell. He is as good an athlete as perhaps any other top-drafted quarterback, save for Michael Vick. Like Newton, Luck ran a fast 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.67 seconds). Like Elway, Luck was a multi-sport athlete. (In Luck's case, his other favorite sport was soccer, which he took to while growing up in Europe.) Like Peyton and Eli Manning, Luck had a father (Oliver Luck) who played in the NFL, so he always had a good idea what the pro lifestyle is like -- and, perhaps as importantly, a sense of which pitfalls to avoid. Like fellow Stanford product Elway and former graduate student Smith, Luck has a superior intellect -- he traveled abroad, was valedictorian of his high school and majored in architecture.