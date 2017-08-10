Andrew Luck and Cam Newton fantasy football outlook

Chad Pennington's story is somewhat of a different scenario but his experience is useful here nonetheless. Pennington underwent two rotator cuff surgeries on his throwing shoulder and four total shoulder procedures in his career. He underwent rotator cuff surgery in February 2005, was throwing in training camp by August and managed to play in a few preseason games. But he re-injured the same shoulder in Week 3 (late September) and went out for the season, going under the knife again in October. He returned healthy in 2006 and played the full 16-game slate. He finished ninth in the NFL in pass attempts (485), 10th in pass yards (3,352) and had a 17-16 TD to INT ratio. He wasn't a coveted asset in fantasy, but it's comforting to know he managed to play a full season after the two surgeries in a span of eight months. Pennington's career continued for a few years after that 2006 season which is surprising considering some medical experts thought his playing career was in serious jeopardy.