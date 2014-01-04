Andrew Luck adds to legacy as Indianapolis Colts stun Chiefs

"He's always been a different animal in the fourth quarter, his whole life," said Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, who was a rookie in his position, like Luck was, in 2012. "And just even hearing the story from his uncle (and agent) Will (Wilson). He relishes those moments. It's like (Michael) Jordan when he'd take that last shot -- he wants the ball. This guy, we're so blessed, he wants the ball in those situations. Other guys don't want the ball; they want to hand it off. They don't really want it -- they're gonna be half-stepping it.