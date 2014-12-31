Andre Reed stumps for Frank Reich as next Bills coach

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Buffalo will have strong interest in former Bills quarterback and current Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed believes Reich is the right guy at the right time for a team suddenly in flux. Reich and Reed were teammates in Buffalo from 1985 through 1994. Reich earned a permanent place in franchise lore for leading the Bills back from a 32-point deficit in a playoff win over the Oilers in January 1993.
"I think he'd be a great head coach," Reed said on Wednesday's edition of NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "He knew a lot more about the offense, a lot more about the team than Jim Kelly even knew. When he came in there, we didn't miss a beat. I think he would make -- definitely would make a great head coach anywhere.
"He's definitely a viable candidate. I think he would do a great job. Not only would he bring a lot of credibility, but Bills fans would probably -- the roof would probably come off if he came in there and became the head coach. I'm definitely a proponent of him being the head coach there, if that's the way and that's what goes down."
There is competition for Reich's services, though: Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets will interview the Bolts' play-caller for their head coaching vacancy.
Reed also believes the Bills will benefit from Marrone leaving the organization. Marrone's relationship with general manager Doug Whaley and his apprehension about the addition of a football czar in Orchard Park helped pave the way for the coach's exit.
"It's a move that maybe needed to be made to get this organization going in the right direction," he said. "This is a business. And if management wants to go in a different direction, that's what they're going to do."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews this weekend's four Wild-Card matchups and predicts who will advance. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.