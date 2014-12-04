 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Andre Johnson wants to play 15 years, all with Texans

Published: Dec 04, 2014 at 07:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Andre Johnson spent the majority of the offseason channeling Shakespeare's Prince Hamlet, undecided about his future with the Texans.

After three months in coach Bill O'Brien's offense, Johnson is now determined to finish his career in Houston.

"I don't want to play for nobody else," Johnson said Thursday, via the Houston Chronicle. "I've been here for 12 years. It don't think it would feel right. I've seen everybody come and go in this locker room ... (My) locker has been here the longest. I can't imagine how it would feel to put on someone else's uniform ... You always want it to turn out OK. I want things to work out here."

Although Johnson has been bypassed by DeAndre Hopkins as the No. 1 receiver, the offense's breakout star has him excited for the future.

"He played lights out on Sunday," Johnson said of Hopkins' dominant performance against the Titans. "He's grasped this system and you can tell he loves playing in it. I'm just happy for him. He's come in and worked hard."

Now 33 years old, Johnson wants to play three more years, strengthening his bid for a future Hall of Fame selection.

Be on the lookout for Johnson's first 100-yard game of the season this week. With eight catches against the Jaguars, he can tie Marvin Harrison as the fastest in NFL history to 1,000 receptions.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option on defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, meaning they'll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
news

Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City on Friday to lend his support to a family injured by gunfire during Wednesday's mass shooting at the end of the city's Super Bowl parade.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in 2023 warrants Pittsburgh bringing him back for the final year of his current contract. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the Seattle Seahawks' top three coaches all being first-timers at their positions, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.
news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.