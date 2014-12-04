Andre Johnson wants to play 15 years, all with Texans

Andre Johnson spent the majority of the offseason channeling Shakespeare's Prince Hamlet, undecided about his future with the Texans.
After three months in coach Bill O'Brien's offense, Johnson is now determined to finish his career in Houston.
"I don't want to play for nobody else," Johnson said Thursday, via the Houston Chronicle. "I've been here for 12 years. It don't think it would feel right. I've seen everybody come and go in this locker room ... (My) locker has been here the longest. I can't imagine how it would feel to put on someone else's uniform ... You always want it to turn out OK. I want things to work out here."
Although Johnson has been bypassed by DeAndre Hopkins as the No. 1 receiver, the offense's breakout star has him excited for the future.
"He played lights out on Sunday," Johnson said of Hopkins' dominant performance against the Titans. "He's grasped this system and you can tell he loves playing in it. I'm just happy for him. He's come in and worked hard."
Now 33 years old, Johnson wants to play three more years, strengthening his bid for a future Hall of Fame selection.
Be on the lookout for Johnson's first 100-yard game of the season this week. With eight catches against the Jaguars, he can tie Marvin Harrison as the fastest in NFL history to 1,000 receptions.
