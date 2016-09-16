Around the NFL

Andre Johnson: Sharpe 'going to be a great player'

Published: Sep 16, 2016 at 03:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

For years, the Tennessee Titans operated as an outpost for high-potential, low-production enigmas at the receiver position. That ill reputation is changing thanks to rookie Tajae Sharpe.

After looking like the team's best pass-catcher throughout the preseason, the fifth-rounder delivered in Week 1 with a team-leading seven catches for 76 yards.

Sharpe's output marks the second-most grabs in Week 1 by a rookie picked in the fourth round or later since 1970, per The Tennessean. Still, none of this comes as a shock to veteran teammate Andre Johnson.

"What he did in the game on Sunday really wasn't surprising to me," Johnson, the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout, told the newspaper. "It's kind of funny because you ask guys about when they were drafted, and he was a fifth-round pick. It's just kind of crazy to hear that, just looking at his talent. I think he's going to be a great player."

Sharpe's rapid development stands in contrast to what Tennessee netted from Justin Hunter and Dorial Green-Beckham, two rather frustrating wideouts who were released and traded, respectively, before the start of the season.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota also has reliable tight end Delanie Walker on the roster, but it was Sharpe who saw constant attention with a team-leading 11 targets against the Vikings last weekend.

"I think he's been impressive since the day he got here," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "Obviously we saw that early because we moved him up the ranks pretty quickly. And the game didn't fluster him at all. There are some things -- he made everything faster than it needed to be. I think when he settles down, the more game time he gets, I think he can be more of an explosive player."

Sharpe doesn't boast blazing speed, but he showed off top-notch hand strength on a pretty sideline grab against Minnesota. Mularky thinks the 6-foot-2, 194-pound wideout will only become more dangerous as he adds muscle.

"I think the more he's in the weight room, the more he's around what we do, conditioning-wise, the way we eat -- it's not a college life, it's a full-time job now," Mularkey said. "And I think the more he's around us and develops into a bigger-body receiver, he can be a serious threat."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo will return to practice Wednesday after throwing for the first time since his thumb injury.
news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea of a complicit tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night in order to ensure a playoff spot. 
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17. 
news

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

While some coaches might have taken an issue with Seattle running a 30-yard end-around at the very end of a 22-point blowout, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged.
news

Melvin Gordon laments Broncos squandering 'well-built' roster as Denver misses postseason again

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend and running back Melvin Gordon wasn't hesitant to discuss his frustration.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW