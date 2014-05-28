Andre Johnson's no-show isn't the reason to worry

M.G.: The more confident among us will say that it doesn't matter where you draft. No one likes those people. Picking first is fun because, well, you're first. But it also means a long wait for a snake draft to come back to you. The same goes for picking last. If I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind landing in the third or fourth slot. It gives someone else the pressure of making sure they don't screw up the first pick, but still gives you a shot at one of the top five players on the board. And for those of us who are easily bored, you don't have as long to wait for your spot to come back around.