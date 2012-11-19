Andre Johnson helps Houston Texans win wild overtime thriller

With the Packers offense stuck in neutral for much of a critical divisional showdown with the Detroit Lions, it was Jennings -- the victimized defensive back in the famed Hail Mary play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 -- who provided a very necessary spark. With his team down 10-7 in the third quarter, Jennings picked off Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and raced 72 yards for a touchdown. That was one of four takeaways for a Packers defense that was missing a number of key starters. The 24-20 win kept the Packers in the race for the NFC North crown and might have critically damaged any remaining postseason hopes for the Lions.