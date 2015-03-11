Around the NFL

Andre Johnson, Colts escalating AFC arms race

Published: Mar 11, 2015 at 03:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The number one criterion for being an NFL genius, according to Bill Belichick's right-hand man Ernie Adams in David Halberstam's The Education of a Coach, is having a great quarterback.

Chip Kelly's press conference and the Colts' signings of a pair Pro Bowl staples were a recognition Tuesday of that football axiom.

With no semblance of equivocation, Kelly shot down speculation that the Eagles might use Sam Bradfordas a trade chip for Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota.

"We didn't bring Sam in here to be a chip," Kelly quipped. "I'm the only Chip here."

Kelly's pugnacious presser performance lent credence to sentiment from the Eagles' official website that the coaching staff evaluated Bradford as a "special talent who can make this offense soar."

The Eaglesreached the conclusion by last Halloween that Nick Foles would never develop into a great quarterback. If Bradford vindicates Kelly by leading his team to the promised land, it won't matter that Philadelphia paid a premium to conduct the experiment.

Kelly has only to glance West to Indianapolis for evidence of the ancillary value of a great quarterback. Andre Johnson followed Frank Gore to the Colts, citing Andrew Luck's presence as the deciding factor.

In fact, the Chargers not only had a plane waiting to whisk Johnson away, but also offered more money than the Colts, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Indianapolis offers a symbiotic relationship, increasing the organization's Super Bowl opportunity while affording Johnson and Gore the chance to increase their Super Bowl odds -- and potentially walk off into the sunset.

For all of the chatter about the gap closing in the AFC East, it's the Colts that have escalated the arms race against the Patriots.

Here's what else we learned on Tuesday:

  1. Less than 48 hours into the league year, Kelly has traded for a quarterback, signed an early-down hammer in Ryan Mathews to replace LeSean McCoy and added a pair of former Seahawks cornerbacks in Byron Maxwell and Walter Thurmond.

The biggest move might be yet to come, as the Eagles have a "very real" chance to land reigning Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray, Rapoport reported. The former Cowboy will visit Philly on Thursday.

  1. In contrast to the Eagles' remarkable excitement for the Bradford era, the Bears' new regime waited nearly two full months to announce that Jay Cutlerwill remain in Chicago as the starting quarterback. For better or worse, it's a two-year commitment, as the Bears will award Cutler another $10 million in guarantees for the 2016 season by the end of the week.
  1. In other quarterback news, the Texansreunited Brian Hoyer with coach Bill O'Brien in Houston. We liked the Hoyer vs. Ryan Mallett competition better when it was for the right to serve as Tom Brady's backup. The addition of Hoyer freed up Ryan Fitzpatrickfor his own reunion with former Bills coach Chan Gailey, now the Jets' offensive coordinator.
  1. The Dolphins announced the signing of Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday, acknowledging the worst-kept secret in the league since the weekend. Suh's signing led to the release of veteran defensive tackle Randy Starks. Is the difference between Suh and the now departed tandem of Starks and Jared Odrick enough to propel Miami into the postseason?
  1. While the Dolphins and Jets are splurging on free agency's marquee names, the more fiscally conservative Patriots signed one of our favorite bargains in pass rusherJabaal Sheard. Even if there is work to do at cornerback, New England boasts one of the league's most versatile front sevens with Sheard joining Chandler Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Rob Ninkovich and Jerod Mayo.
  1. If the Patriots are going to add another offensive playmaker in Percy Harvin, they will have to steal him from a division rival. Percy Harvin's first visit was to Bills headquarters on Wednesday.
  1. With salary-cap space to spare, Oakland is stuck in a vicious cycle. Unable to convince the cream of the free-agent crop to take their money, the Raiderssigned a pair of solid starters in nose tackle Dan Williams and middle linebacker Curtis Lofton.
  1. While the Raiders continue to overpay for mediocrity, the Jaguars are taking a different tack in gambling on part-time players such as Dan Skuta, Jermey Parnell and Davon House to emerge as building blocks.
  1. The Buccaneers tacitly acknowledged the mistakes of last year's foray into free agency, cutting ties with defensive end Michael Johnson and offensive tackle Anthony Collins after one season in Tampa. It wasn't all subtraction on Wednesday. The Bucs also added athleticism to the defense, signing former Cowboys linebacker Bruce Carter.
  1. Tom Coughlin has emerged over the past half-decade as the No. 1 contender to former Lions coach Wayne Fontes' "Rasputin" moniker. No matter how poorly the Giants start the season, Coughlin rallies the troops to a strong finish, staving off the coaching world's version of the Turk. The Giants added to Coughlin's job security Wednesday, announcing a one-year contract extension after Odell Beckham revitalized the franchise in the second half of the 2014 season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down every trade and free-agent signing and discusses the impact of Darrelle Revis' return to the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice; Tim Boyle takes first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Patriots on Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW