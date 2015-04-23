Andre Johnson: Andrew Luck probably best QB I've had

Around the NFL

When asked about new teammate Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts wideout Andre Johnson had this to say:

"Probably the best quarterback I've ever played with," he said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I'm excited about the opportunity. I just can't wait to continue to keep working with him and keep learning."

Wait. Probably?!

Here's a list of quarterbacks that have thrown Andre Johnson a pass over the years:

Ken Dorsey, Rex Grossman, Tom Savage, David Carr, Tony Banks, Sage Rosenfels, T.J. Yates, Jake Delhomme, Matt Leinart, Matt Schaub, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallett and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

I think you're clear to say he's the best, Andre.

Johnson said he's only caught a few footballs from Luck so far but that he can already feel the chemistry developing.

He'll be motivated to finally play on a roster with playoff expectations year in and year out.

"Being in one place for a long time, the past two years have been pretty frustrating," Johnson said. "Just being here is like a breath of fresh air for me."

Now, he'll hope that Luck can take him further than any of his previous quarterbacks could do.

That's probably reasonable, right?

