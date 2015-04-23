Andre Johnson: Andrew Luck probably best QB I've had

When asked about new teammate Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts wideout Andre Johnson had this to say:
"Probably the best quarterback I've ever played with," he said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I'm excited about the opportunity. I just can't wait to continue to keep working with him and keep learning."
Wait. Probably?!
Ken Dorsey, Rex Grossman, Tom Savage, David Carr, Tony Banks, Sage Rosenfels, T.J. Yates, Jake Delhomme, Matt Leinart, Matt Schaub, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallett and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
I think you're clear to say he's the best, Andre.
Johnson said he's only caught a few footballs from Luck so far but that he can already feel the chemistry developing.
He'll be motivated to finally play on a roster with playoff expectations year in and year out.
"Being in one place for a long time, the past two years have been pretty frustrating," Johnson said. "Just being here is like a breath of fresh air for me."
Now, he'll hope that Luck can take him further than any of his previous quarterbacks could do.
That's probably reasonable, right?
