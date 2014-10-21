Around the NFL

Andre Ellington performing at historic clip for Cardinals

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 07:37 AM

The Arizona Cardinals entered the season expecting big things from Andre Ellington. He's delivered the goods so far.

Ellington, the team's talented second-year running back, had 88 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving in Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders. It marked the third time this season Ellington has totaled more than 100 all-purpose yards in a game.

According to The Arizona Republic, only four Cardinals players since 1960 have more yards from scrimmage than Ellington's 653 through six games.

Even more impressive, Ellington has done this with a partially torn tendon in his foot. The injury has kept Ellington from practicing regularly, a fact that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians believes has kept Ellington from even greater production this season.

"He's playing through it fine," Arians said. "The problem is he's not practicing through it and that's really hurt some of our timing in the passing game.

"But he's gutting it up and playing pretty well on Sundays."

Arians noted that Ellington had multiple drops against Oakland and wasn't always lined up in the right position during the game. More reps would likely help on that end, but Arians ruled out the idea of practicing on Wednesdays.

Said Arians: "No, he can't hardly walk."

Given what we know about his physical condition, Ellington's performance on Sundays has been remarkable.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
news

49ers QB Trey Lance has left knee sprain, to be reevaluated at end of week

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance has a left knee sprain and is set to be reevaluated at the end of the week. 
news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Amari Cooper on Cowboys' 4-1 start: 'When you're on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl'

Fresh off the team's fourth straight win, Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is thinking Super Bowl. 
news

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

A disastrous Week 5 has the Giants on the ropes. The team hopes the week ahead provides some much-needed relief in the wake of a rash of brutal injuries.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out a few weeks with MCL sprain

Kansas City will be without its top ball-carrier for some time. Chiefs running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ suffered an MCL sprain in K.C.'s loss to the Buffalo Bills and will be out a few weeks.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow out of hospital after being evaluated for throat contusion

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is out of the hospital and in the clear. The Bengals quarterback was released from a local hospital Sunday night after visiting for an evaluation of a potential throat contusion suffered in a 25-22 loss to the Packers.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out for season, will undergo shoulder surgery

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿'s return to Pittsburgh has met an early conclusion. The receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos and will miss the remainder of the season.
news

Tom Brady's thumb injury not expected to hamper QB for 'TNF' vs. Eagles

A thumb injury sustained in Week 5 isn't expected to limit Tom Brady entering the Bucs' Thursday night clash with the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW