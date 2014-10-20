Andre Ellington gives away TDs, Tre Mason steps up

Ellington said after the game "It was me giving Stepfan the opportunity to go out there, because I felt like he earned it during the week. When I'm resting, he's out there working. My idea was to just get some fresh legs in there, and we got the touchdown." Great, thanks for that Andre. We appreciate you being a team player and all, but please don't take yourself out of the game the next time you're inside the 5-yard line. Yours truly, fantasy owners around the Universe.