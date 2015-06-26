Andre Ellington debuts in latest fantasy mock draft

It's almost July already (where does the time go?), which means the NFL and fantasy football season is quickly approaching. It also means I have just a few more months to crunch all the numbers, assign player values and get my "mock" on. That's right, it's time for another one-man, five rounder for fans to study or scoff at ... and for the New Orleans Saints official Twitter page to troll.
Sorry dudes, but I'm still not putting Drew Brees in the first five rounds. It's nothing personal, it's simple supply and demand!
Another thing you'll notice is that there are not a lot of fantasy runners you can trust, so if you pass on the position in the first two to three rounds, well, good luck with your backfield. As is the norm in the mocks I file, runners and wide receivers dominate the first 50 picks. In fact, the number of players I've included that don't play one of those two positions is ... six. Remember, if we drafted players based on points scores alone, Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill would have been first-round picks based on their 2014 totals.
So read on, enjoy and leave your comments in the section below!
This mock draft is based on NFL.com's standard 10-team leagues with a basic (non-PPR) scoring system that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored. Each numbered position represents an individual fantasy team, so no more than one quarterback, three running backs, three wide receivers or one tight end will be selected per roster.
Round 1
1. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings: Peterson has returned to the Vikings, which is music to the ears of fantasy fans. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner's units are always running back-friendly -- both in terms of rushing and receiving -- and the Vikings had a top-10 run-blocking line last season according to Pro Football Focus. Plus, he's Adrian Peterson.
2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Bell might be the most talented youngster in the entire league at the running back position. A versatile performer, he is as dangerous a runner as he is a pass catcher out of the backfield. If it weren't for the three-game suspension he faces to start the 2015 campaign, Bell would be the consensus No. 1 overall choice.
3. Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Charles experienced a decline in statistics across the board last season, but he still ranked among the top fantasy running backs in the league. A speedster who can take it to the house any time he touches the football, Charles, 28, is a lock to remain one of the first five players picked at his position in all drafts.
4. Arian Foster, RB, Houston Texans: Foster missed three games last season due to injuries, but he still finished among the five-best running backs in fantasy football. One of the few featured backs in the league, Foster has rushed for over 1,200 yards in each of his last four full seasons. While injuries are a concern, he remains well worth a top-five selection.
5. Eddie Lacy, RB. Green Bay Packers: A bruising, young runner out of Alabama, Lacy has finished in the top 10 in fantasy points at the position in each of his first two NFL seasons. An underrated receiver, he's a three-down back who also has the advantage of playing in an offense that features Aaron Rodgers. At 24, Lacy is now entering the prime of his career.
6. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Seattle Seahawks: No running back has had more carries than Lynch over the last four years, so fantasy owners have to be concerned about him breaking down entering his age-29 campaign. However, anyone who has seen "Beast Mode" run would be hard-pressed to notice him slowing down on the gridiron. You just can't pass on Lynch at this spot.
7. Matt Forte, RB, Chicago Bears: Forte is one of the most versatile backs in the league, which was evident during his 102-catch campaign in 2014. While he did lose some of his luster when the Bears fired Marc Trestman, he'll remain a featured runner under new head coach John Fox. At 29, however, this could end up being Forte's last huge season in the stat sheets.
8. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: The top wide receiver in fantasy football, Brown is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him post league-highs in both receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,698). At the age of 26 and entering the prime of his career, Brown will have his name called in Round 1 in standard drafts and countless PPR formats as well.
9. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: I know McCoy was one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football a year ago. But at the age of 26 and now in the run-based offense of new coach Rex Ryan, I like his chances to rebound. McCoy has also finished second in fantasy points at the position in each of his last two odd-numbered seasons. Just a fun factoid there.
10. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos: Anderson was one of the top waiver-wire pickups last season, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in six of his final eight games. While Ronnie Hillman and Montee Ball are also in the mix for carries in Denver, it would be a shock if Anderson didn't lead the team in backfield touches. He'll be a top-15 pick in most 2015 drafts.
Round 2
11. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: The top fantasy tight end heading into 2015, Gronkowski produced 82 catches, 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season. A touchdown machine, he's found the end zone a combined 54 times in his 65 career regular-season contests (0.83 per game). The suspension of Tom Brady drops him a few spots in this mock.
12. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos: Over the last three years, few wide receivers have been more consistent in the stat sheets than Thomas. In that time, he's finished no worse than fifth in fantasy points at the position while catching passes from future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Thomas is also playing in what amounts to a contract year in 2015.
13. Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: A lot of people would argue that Hill has first-round talent, and I would absolutely agree with that assessment. However, I still wonder how much of a dent Giovani Bernard will put into his opportunities next season. Overall I like the LSU product as a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy running back for the new campaign.
14. Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions:Megatron missed three games last season due to injuries, which was a huge part of the reason he fell out of the top 15 in fantasy points among wideouts. It's tough to see a scenario where he doesn't bounce back, however, as he still has one of the elite resumes at his position. He won't last beyond Round 2 in all re-drafts.
15. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Want to talk wide receivers and touchdowns? Let's talk about Bryant, who has found the end zone 41 times in the last three seasons combined. That's the most of any wideout during that time. Fantasy fans should keep tabs on his contract situation, though, as Bryant could be a threat to sit out of training camp ... and maybe more.
16. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones might have scored just six touchdowns last season, but he also produced career bests in receptions (104) and yards (1,593). His success should continue in the "X" receiver position under new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and the fact that he's entering a contract year makes Jones even more attractive. He could have his best season in 2015.
17. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: I've heard plenty of fans suggest that Beckham is now worth a first-round pick. That would be true if we were guaranteed to get the 17 fantasy points per game he averaged as a rookie, but we all know there are no guarantees in the NFL. Regardless, OBJ won't be on the board after the first 20 overall fantasy selections.
18. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers: Nelson finished tied for second in fantasy points among wideouts last season, posting 1,519 yards with 13 touchdowns. With Randall Cobb back with the Packers, this team will have the best duo of wideouts in fantasy football once again. It's hard not to like Nelson just a bit more from a statistical perspective, however.
19. DeMarco Murray, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Here's where things get a little worrisome at running back. While Murray was the top-scoring player at his position last season, he also had an enormous number of touches (436 including the playoffs). Now with the Eagles, he's going to lose work to both Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles. There's a lot of risk right here.
20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The addition of quarterback Jameis Winston is an upgrade at the position in Tampa Bay, at least that's what Buccaneers and fantasy fans are hoping. Evans also has the size and skills to be an elite fantasy wideout in the future. He's moving up my draft board after working with former fantasy star Randy Moss this offseason.
Round 3
21. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears: Jeffery passed his former teammate, Brandon Marshall, as one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football last season. Now that Marshall is in New York, well, Jeffery's fantasy stock is on the rise. He's a borderline No. 1 fantasy wideout.
22. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers: Cobb was a top-five fantasy wideout last season, but even he thinks it will be tough to duplicate that level of production. At a position that is pretty deep at the top, the Kentucky product is more of a low-end No. 1 fantasy option for 2015.
23. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints: It took four years, but Ingram finally looked like a first-round running back in 2014. He'll be back with the Saints in an offense that could become a lot more balanced, so don't be surprised if he comes off the board within the top 25 picks.
24. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: Rodgers is going to go a lot higher in countless 2015 fantasy drafts, even as high as the No. 1 overall selection. But you know me, I'm simply not going to take a field general, even one as good as Rodgers, in one of the first two rounds.
25. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green missed three games due to injuries and was banged up in a few others last season, so it's not a surprise that he posted his worst numbers as a pro. With that said, he has second-round talent and could still be a serious draft bargain.
26. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Sanders ranked eighth in fantasy points among wideouts last season, but would a Peyton Manning decline bring his stats back to Earth? Regardless, it's tough to pass on this field-stretching playmaker as a high-end No. 2 fantasy receiver.
27. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton is one of the best young wide receivers in fantasy football, and he'll be motivated to produce tremendous numbers in a contract year. He also has one of the two best quarterbacks in the league throwing him the football in Andrew Luck.
28. Brandin Cooks, WR, New Orleans Saints: The closer we get to the start of training camp, the more I love Cooks. A breakout candidate, he's going to see plenty of targets from Drew Brees after the Saints traded Jimmy Graham and Kenny Stills on the offseason. The upside is huge.
29. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Luck is the lone field general to throw for 40 touchdowns in 2014, and at age 25 he hasn't even reached the prime of his career. So why has he lasted so long in this draft? Simple supply and demand. His weapons in the pass attack are unreal.
30. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: The wideout torch in Houston has been passed to the talented Hopkins, who has plenty of fantasy upside at the tender age of 22. He should build on a sophomore campaign that saw him post over 1,200 yards and 155 fantasy points last season.
Round 4
31. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Gore is long in the tooth, but he's a great fit for the Colts offense. He's on the No. 2 running back radar in most formats.
32. Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers: The first rookie who will be selected in most re-drafts, Gordon has the sort of upside that could land him on the RB2 radar.
33. Justin Forsett, RB, Baltimore Ravens: Re-signing with the Ravens kept Forsett prominent in fantasy land. He'll push 70 catches playing under Marc Trestman's guidance.
34. Alfred Morris, RB, Washington Redskins: Morris has seen his carries and rushing yards decline in each of his first three seasons, but he's still a rock-solid RB2.
35. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Hyde is one of the most popular breakout candidates in fantasy football, but that Niners offensive line has some big holes.
36. Lamar Miller, RB, Miami Dolphins: Miller is entering a contract year at the age of 24, but the addition of rookie running back Jay Ajayi won't improve his value.
37. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers: Benjamin is an athletic freak and red-zone beast for the Panthers. His rapport with Cam Newton will only continue to improve.
38. Keenan Allen, WR, San Diego Chargers: Allen endured a terrible sophomore slump, but I expect him to rebound in 2015. Look for his targets and numbers to increase.
39. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: Edelman isn't an elite fantasy option among wideouts, but he's clearly a trusted choice in the New England pass attack.
40. Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: The Cards added rookie David Johnson in the draft, but Ellington remains the best bet for fantasy points in their backfield.
Round 5
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!