Anderson worthy of a long-term investment by Browns

To determine just where Anderson stacks up around the league, I took a look at the things he does as compared to other quarterbacks. I started with his production vs. other third-year quarterbacks. Anderson easily separates himself from Alex Smith and Jason Campbell. He has 20 touchdown passes, while Smith and Campbell have 11 combined. Anderson has 33 completions over 20 yards, while Smith and Campbell have 31 combined. He has been sacked eight times; the other two have been sacked a combined 31 times. The Browns are 6-4 behind Anderson, while the Redskins are 5-5 and the 49ers are 2-8 -- two teams that were supposed to be better than Cleveland this season.