And then there were 30; Pop Warner tones down the pops

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
Maurice Jones-Drew wants a new contract. The Jags want him to honor his current deal. Who'll win this standoff? More ...
• In an attempt to cut down on concussion-related injuries, Pop Warner football announced Tuesday that it is banning head-to-head hits and limiting contact in practice to 40 minutes a day.
• Thirty of the NFL's 32 teams hit the field for minicamps or OTAs today, and NFL Network and Around the League will keep you posted on all the pertinent news.
•Giants DE Justin Tuck is so determined to keep opponents from grabbing his facemask, he's turned it into a veritable spider web of crossbars.
Instant Debate: Most improved team?
With the draft and most of free agency behind us, which team has improved the most this offseason? Let's debate! More ...
