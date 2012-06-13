And then there were 30; Pop Warner tones down the pops

Published: Jun 12, 2012 at 10:26 PM

In an attempt to cut down on concussion-related injuries, Pop Warner football announced Tuesday that it is banning head-to-head hits and limiting contact in practice to 40 minutes a day.

Happy birthday to former NFL linebacker and longtime assistant coach Ted Cottrell, who turns 65 on Wednesday. Also celebrating birthdays are Dallas Cowboys DB Gerald Sensabaugh, who turns 29, and former NFL DT Sam Adams, who turns 39.

