Anatomy of a Play: Steelers shut door on Romo, Cowboys

Whatever it was, only Romo can tell you. But something had him franticly scanning the defense in a state in which he rarely is -- panicked. To unlock the mystery of the interception, it might be beneficial to dive into the rabbit hole and examine Romo's career passing numbers in December and January. The Cowboys are only 4-8 in those months when Romo starts at quarterback, and eight of his 10 worst statistical performances have come after Thanksgiving.