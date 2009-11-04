Anatomy of a Play: How Favre burned the Packers

Published: Nov 04, 2009 at 05:08 AM

Sometimes instincts can produce very positive results on the football field. Other times, they can produce a negative play. On Brett Favre's fourth touchdown pass vs. the Packers last Sunday, a 16-yarder to Bernard Berrian on third-and-11, the play was decided by the instincts of Favre and Packers safety Nick Collins.

With less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Vikings were ahead by five and threatening to put the nail in the coffin. A field goal would allow the Packers the chance to tie the game in one possession. A touchdown would virtually end it.

Think you know football? Test your knowledge at GMC Sierra's Engineered to Win Challenge and enter each week for a chance to win a 2010 GMC Sierra.

» **Click here**

During a timeout before the play, Favre suggested a quick route combination that could beat the anticipated blitz by Green Bay's defense. With two receivers on each side, the Vikings ran mirrored routes -- with an eight-yard out and a three-yard quick flat on each side. Favre would take a three-step drop and get the ball out of his hands before the pressure could be a factor.

The only problem with the play call was that the routes wouldn't go the necessary 11 yards to get the first down. The deepest pattern was eight yards. There would have to be a catch-and-run scenario for the Vikings to convert.

As anticipated, the Packers blitzed. It was an overload from Favre's left side. As the play unfolded, Favre's instincts took over. He didn't even set his feet to throw, and as it turned out, he didn't have time to -- not because of the pressure, but because of Collins.

Collins started on the backside of the formation and was responsible for crossing the field to cover the area where Berrian was headed. He saw Berrian's route and knew the pass was coming. But instead of attacking the point where Berrian would catch the ball, he dove to break up the pass. He didn't get there in time.

Once the pass whizzed by Collins' outstretched arms, Berrian caught the ball at the seven-yard line. He still had two yards to go to reach the first down. If Collins had suppressed his instincts to dive, and instead attacked the point of reception, the Vikings likely would have faced fourth-and-2. It could have led to a completely different outcome in Lambeau.

You might say Collins' instincts betrayed him and his team. But a more accurate assessment would be that Collins' instincts were wrong only because Favre's instincts made them wrong. If Favre had taken the extra split second to plant his foot before he threw, Collins would have at least gotten a hand on the ball, and possibly even made an interception.

Somehow, Favre knew he needed to get the ball out when he did. I can't tell you how he knew and probably neither can he, but somehow he did. That is called instinct. Favre has always relied heavily on it, and this week it paid off.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears have activated running back Khalil Herbert off of injured reserve ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday.
news

Dolphins activating RB De'Von Achane (knee) off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

The Dolphins are activating running back De'Von Achane off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, an indication that the rookie is ready take the field for the first time since Week 5.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not activated off injured reserve for Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is not going to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Jefferson was questionable coming into the game but remains on injured reserve.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.